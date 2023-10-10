Support Rushes In For 11-Year-Old Diagnosed With Rare, Aggressive Cancer Form In Hudson Valley

Hamish Fenton, age 11, is currently undergoing a grueling treatment process in New York after being diagnosed with a form of cancer so rare that only 200 cases have been identified across the globe.

As Fenton prepares to face the greatest challenge of his life, Rye resident Lindsay McKiernan has begun a GoFundMe page in order to collect donations for Fenton's parents, Cassie and Gus, who will likely have to pay for experimental treatments that will not be covered by insurance.

On the GoFundMe page, which was started on Monday, Oct. 9, McKiernan wrote that Fenton is an "exceptional human," also adding that he is a "beautiful soul inside and out, a multi-sport athlete loved by his teammates, a cherished friend to so many here in New York and his home in Australia, and a delightful brother to Archer, Jagger, and Lola."

"Hamish is handling this diagnosis as only he would – concerned for everyone else and always looking on the bright side!" McKiernan continued, also writing, "Always courageous and positive, polite to the medical staff even when they cause him pain, and worrying about where his beautiful mum will sleep in his small hospital room."

So far, Fenton has undergone several painful surgeries and has started chemotherapy under the care of pediatric oncologists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Although Fenton's parents are reluctant to accept help for the medical bills, the rarity of Hamish's disease means that they will likely need to join clinical trials and explore other alternative treatments not covered by insurance.

"The Fenton’s are overwhelmed and eternally grateful at the outpouring of support from family and friends and know that they have a better chance of winning this battle if they can use every possible resource," McKiernan wrote, continuing, "All donations, big and small, will go toward Hamish’s treatment and any related unexpected costs and if there are funds remaining, they will be given to pediatric cancer research or a related cancer charity."

As of Tuesday, Oct. 10 around 2:30 p.m., a whopping $124,000 had already been raised for the Fentons out of a $250,000 goal.

Those interested in contributing a donation to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

