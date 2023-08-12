Strongest Tornado In Eastern US This Week Among 6 Confirmed Twisters In NY

Though five of those six were characterized as being "weak" on the Enhanced Fujita scale, there was one twister rated as "strong," according to the National Weather Service.

It touched down in northern New York in Lewis County, about 35 miles south of Watertown, and traveled 16 miles. It was rated as an EF-3, making it the strongest of the 15 tornadoes in the Eastern US this week.

The other five New York tornadoes this week, also upstate, were:

EF-1: Tompkins County/Cortland County, traveled 11 miles;

EF-1: Susquehanna County, PA/Broome County, NY, traveled 3.35 miles;

EF-1: Oneida County, traveled 1.5 miles;

EF-1: Oneida County, traveled 1.3 miles;

EF-0: Madison County, traveled 1.75 miles.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

