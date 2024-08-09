Mostly Cloudy 80°

Strong Winds From Debby Knock Out Power In Rockland

Strong gusty winds of around 40 to 50 miles per hour from Tropical Depression Debby have left thousands without power in the region.

Strong wind gusts are leading to power outages over a broad area.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
At around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

  • Greene - 8,306
  • Dutchess - 6,387
  • Columbia - 5,540
  • Sullivan - 5,526
  • Saratoga - 3,410
  • Putnam - 3,274
  • Rensselaer - 3,242
  • Ulster - 2,590
  • Albany - 2,513
  • Westchester - 1,143
  • Schenectady - 717
  • Orange - 457
  • Rockland - 180

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m., and Wind Advisory until 11 p.m. Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

