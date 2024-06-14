Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash Between Truck, Car

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 8 a.m., Thursday, June 13, on Route 52 at the intersection of Leetown Road in the town of East Fishkill.

According to Chief Derrick Cuccia of the East Fishkill Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Mack truck (Tri-County Carting garbage truck) driven by a 55-year-old Brewster man was traveling eastbound on Route 52 when it struck a 2018 Subaru that was exiting Leetown Road.

The driver of the Subaru, Thomas J. Dunne, age 74, of Stormville, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cuccia said.

Also, in the Subaru were two juvenile passengers who were transported to a local hospital for evaluation with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The garbage truck driver was also transported to a different local hospital for further examination.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.