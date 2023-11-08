Fair 42°

Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow To Northeast As Colder Air Arrives

A storm system moving in from the lower Great Lakes accompanied by a wave of colder air will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the Northeast.

<p>Areas shown in magenta could see a wintry mix Wednesday night, Nov. 8 into Thursday, Nov. 9 with snow expected in the areas in northern New England shown in light blue.</p>

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
The time frame for the storm is Wednesday night, Nov. 8 into Thursday, Nov. 9, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas shown in magenta in the image above from AccuWeather.com could see a wintry mix with snow expected in northern New England shown in light blue.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of upstate New York and northern New England.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, it will be sunny and cooler on Wednesday with a high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark, the National Weather Service says.

The storm system will move in late Wednesday night. The overnight low will remain above the freezing mark in areas shown in green in the image above, where precipitation will be in the form of rain and scattered showers.

"The most likely locations where a small buildup of ice may occur on trees, power lines, and some roads will be over the higher elevations in places such as the Adirondacks, parts of the Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The chance for precipitation will continue until early Thursday afternoon on a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Clouds will linger on Friday, Nov. 10 when Veterans Day is observed. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature around 50 degrees and overnight lows dipping to the freezing mark.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

