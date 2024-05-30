Overcast 59°

Stop & Shop To Close Underperforming Stores In Northeast

The future is grim for Stop & Shop's underperforming stores in the Northeast.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stop & Shop
The grocery giant — which operates 400 stores across Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts (where the company is headquartered) — announced plans to close a number of its underperformers in the interest of company longevity, officials confirmed with Daily Voice.

Nearly half of the company's stores have been remodeled, and a Stop & Shop spokesperson said those stores continue to perform well.

"We're committed to continuing to invest in our stores - as well in our prices - to deliver a great in-store experience and great values for our customers," a company spokesperson said.

"Stop & Shop will make some difficult decisions to close select underperforming store locations to help ensure the long-term health and future growth for our business."

The company said it's still too soon in the process to know exactly which stores will be closing.

