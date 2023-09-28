'Stay Vigilant': Hochul Warns Hudson Valley Residents To Prepare For Heavy Rain

The warning comes as forecasters predict heavy downpours in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island regions beginning on Thursday night, Sept. 28, and lasting through Friday night, Sept. 29, which may bring as much as five inches of rain in some locations, according to Hochul's office.

The conditions may cause flash flooding to threaten low-lying, flood-prone areas, as well as locations that have already recently experienced heavy rains, officials added.

"With a chance of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, we’re keeping a close eye on potential flash flooding," Hochul said, continuing, "I encourage anyone expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours to stay vigilant, keep a close eye on the forecast, and heed any emergency orders from officials if necessary.”

Hochul also said she would be directing state agencies such as the Department of Transportation to prepare their responses and assist local agencies if needed.

Some of these preparations include the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inspecting drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, as well as the Department of Transportation getting its equipment ready such as dump trucks, excavators, and chippers.

As of Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a Flood Watch had been issued by the National Weather Service for the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island regions. It will go into effect on Thursday night into late Friday evening.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.