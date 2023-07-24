Spotty Storms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

High temperatures on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25 will be in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies each day, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms on Monday.

On Tuesday, storm activity will be more widespread and will be mainly in the afternoon.

Then the big change arrives as dangerous extreme heat from the Midwest will start to spread East, with the potential for a heat wave, which is defined as three straight days in which the high temperature hits 90 degrees or higher.

High temperatures on Wednesday, July 26 will climb to around 90 degrees or slightly higher with sunny skies.

Thursday, July 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 90s.

Friday, July 28 could be the warmest day of the week -- and the year -- as the high temperature climbs into the mid-90s with partly sunny skies. Possible storms in the afternoon and evening could cool things off a bit

