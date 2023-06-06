Spotty Showers, Storms Possible: Here's What To Expect

Tuesday, June 6 will be partly sunny and warmer, with the temperature rising into the upper 70s. It will be hazy as a result of more smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A trough of low pressure may also trigger a few scattered showers starting late in the morning followed by the chance for thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The time frame for possible storms is from the mid-afternoon through the middle of the evening Tuesday.

Showers will be possible again in the same time frame on Wednesday, June 7, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

Thursday, June 8 will be dry for most of the day, with sun and clouds and a high in the low 70s, but showers will again be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

The stretch of unsettled days will wrap up on Friday, June 9, which will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.