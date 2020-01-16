Strike Three, Looking: Beltran Out As Mets Manager

The Major League baseball sign-stealing scandal claimed Carlos Beltran as its third managerial out on Thursday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was one of the first to report that Beltran, 42, had resigned before managing a single game for the New York Mets because of his role in the Houston Astros' 2017 sign stealing scandal.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also reported the move, which began after Houston manager A.J. Hinch was fired Monday (after receiving a one-year suspension from Major League Baseball) and Red Sox manager Alex Cora was bounced the following day.

Mets coach Luis Rojas was under consideration for the vacancy, sources told Rosenthal.

“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways,” the team said in a statement.

“Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets,” the statement said.

“We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career," it adds. "We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

The Mets hired Beltran in November to coach the team he'd play for in seven seasons of a two-decade pro career.

He'd also played for Hinch and then-coach Cora for the Astros in 2017 --and is only player identified in MLB's report on the scandal.

Beltan -- who originally claimed he knew nothing about the center-field camera used in to steal signs -- likely won't face any penalty from Major League Baseball, which said players weren't going to be punished.

The switch-hitting nine-time All Star played for the Yankees, Royals, Cardinals, Giants and for the Mets (2005-2011).

He developed a reputation as a post-season hero, particularly with the Astros, yet was perhaps best known by New York fans for taking a called strike three against the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in the deciding Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship series.

