Site Of HS Baseball Game Changed From Rockland To Westchester Due To Measles Outbreak

Concern over the potential for exposure to measles in Rockland County, where a state of emergency is in effect, has caused at least one school district to request a change of venue for a sporting event.

The Rye City School District announced it has changed one of its baseball games scheduled to be played in Nyack between Rye High School's junior varsity baseball team and Nyack High School on Monday, April 1, according to district officials.

That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 2, and will be played in Rye, at Rye's request.

"The Rye City School District is in the process of notifying parents of student-athletes of the measles outbreak in Rockland County so they are aware of the potential risks," said Rye District Superintendent Dr. Eric Byren. "Thus far, we have rescheduled one game due to take place in Rockland County"

The superintendent said the district will make decisions regarding future games based on the advice of public health officials, the district's health professions, and athletic department officials.

Rockland County currently has the state of emergency in connection with the county's unprecedented measles outbreak with 157 cases reported since the outbreak began last October.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said that outdoor spaces are not included under the state of emergency.

"I would like to reiterate that outdoor spaces are not included in the ban enacted by the State of Emergency," Day said regarding the venue change. "We have taken this specific and clear action in order to halt the measles outbreak and get people back to normal life as quickly as possible. We appreciate the concern displayed by these teams and hope this will continue to drive the conversation locally to encourage people to get vaccinated."

Under the state of emergency, residents under the age of 18 who are unvaccinated, are banned from public places for 30 including schools, shopping center, restaurants and places of worship. It does not prevent them from visiting parks or outdoor spaces.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

