Rockland Boulders Pro Baseball Team Announces Name Change

It’ll be a new year, new league and a new name for the Rockland County-based New York Boulders.

The Boulders, entering their 10th season of play, announced that they are rebranding the team as the New York Boulders, in the newly formed 14-team “Super League” after Can-Am and the Frontier League merged to become the largest league in all of Independent professional baseball.

The rebranding, announced on Friday, Dec. 13, weeks after the Super League was officially formed, includes new jerseys, a new logo, and colors. The Boulders first formed as an expansion franchise in the Can-Am League in 2011.

“Rockland County is and will always be our home,” team President Shawn Reilly said. “We will always have an emotional connection to Rockland, but the reality is a large percentage of our fan base lives outside Rockland and across the metro New York market.”

“The New York Boulders is a better representation of that diverse fan base and also gives fans of other Frontier League cities a better sense of where we are located,” Reilly added. “With the excitement of the new and better league, I believe this new name will allow us to engage even more fans throughout the area and attract more people to Rockland County and our games.”

During their first nine seasons, the Boulders won the Can-Am League championship in 2014 and twice claimed the regular-season title. Twice the team was named “Organization of the Year.”

One player, Stephen Cardullo, became the first former Boulders player to make it to The Show, earning the call from the Colorado Rockies in 2016. The team also recently announced they will be retaining former New York Met Kevin Baez as their manager.

The Boulders will compete in the 7-team Can-Am Division along with the Washington Wild Things and Lake Erie Crushers. The Midwestern Division will consist of the Evansville Otters, Florence Freedom, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Southern Illinois Miners, and the Windy City Thunder Bolts.

Reilly said that despite the rebranding, not much else will change for fans that head to the ballpark to watch a game.

“Since our inception, we’ve been committed to creativity, growth, and innovation,” Reilly noted. “This is just the latest step in that evolution. Palisades Credit Union Park is one of the most beautiful ballparks in the country, and we expect this rebrand to present added value to both our existing and prospective corporate partners while remaining true to our heritage, which is why the foundation of our logo remains unchanged.”

