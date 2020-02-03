Contact Us
Sports

Player For Super Bowl Champs Former Hudson Valley HS Standout

Zak Failla
Jordan Lucas
Jordan Lucas Photo Credit: Kansas City Chiefs

A former high school football standout in Westchester partied with the Lombardi on Sunday after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

New Rochelle cheered on former high school football star Jordan Lucas on Sunday, as he and the Chiefs roared back from behind in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV to claim a 31-20 victory.

The 26-year-old safety had a quiet second season patrolling the Chiefs’ secondary, racking up seven total tackles (three solo) and one recorded pass defense, while serving as a standout special teams player.

Lucas, who also starred at Penn State University before going pro, has also played for the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by them in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He, along with Chiefs assistant coach David Toub , were the only two from the Hudson Valley to represent the Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

