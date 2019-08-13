NY Mets Legend To Fight 'Bagel Boss Guy' In Atlantic City Celebrity Boxing Event

Are you ready to rumble?

The Bagel Boss blowhard who made national news when he verbally berated employees at a Long Island bagel shop in a video that went viral is set to step into the ring to take on a New York Mets legend.

Chris Morgan, 45, who was caught on camera berating employees and customers at Bagel Boss in Bay Shore on Thursday, July 10, cursing out workers before turning his attention to the crowd behind him, has reportedly signed a deal to star in a celebrity boxing match.

According to TMZ Sports , Morgan will be paired against Lenny Dykstra, 56, who was made famous as a former World Series champion before becoming infamous when he was arrested on drug and fraud charges.

Morgan has taken his 15 minutes of fame and run with it. Last week he appeared on the Howard Stern Show with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman, looking to fight one of the show’s staff members.

The fight is expected to be held at the Showboat Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Atlantic City.

Morgan told TMZ that he won't require a lot of training, and that he’s already in fighting shape and ready to go to battle, though he was easily tackled by a larger man in the viral video that made him famous.

According to TMZ, Dykstra plans to begin training immediately and he will be paid a fixed amount of money for the fight.

“Sources close to Lenny tell us he ain't worried about the lack of time to prepare ... and is very confident he's gonna beat the hell outta BB Guy.”

