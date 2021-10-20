NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.

“I can assure you that I intend to fight with the determination that you have seen me display on the ice and in my game,” Bossy said in his announcement. “That same determination that helped me achieve my dreams.”

Bossy also spent a year working for the MSG Network before heading to his native Canada to work for TVA.

Referring to viewers, Bossy added: "You'll never be far away in my mind. To the contrary, you'll have a choice seat and be a part of what motivates me to get better.

"Like all athletes who prepare for the biggest performance of their lives, I'll need all of my strength and all my concentration."

In his career, Bossy played 752 games with the Islanders over the course of a decade before he had to retire at the age of 30 due to back problems following the 1987 season.

During his career, Bossy notched 573 goals, 553 assists, and was a key cog in the Islanders dynasty in the 1980s when the team won its four Stanley Cup trophies.

The 573 goals are the 22nd most in NHL history, becoming the second in history to score 50 goals in the first 50 games during the 1980-81 season.

Bossy also won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 1977-78, the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play three times, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP in 1982.

The Islander legend was introduced into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens for a necessary pause,” Bossy’s statement said. “During this break, I'll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven't said my last word.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you've seen me show on the ice."

