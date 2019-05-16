NFL Bound: Former College DE In Westchester Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

Another former Westchester college football standout from Monroe College in New Rochelle is taking his talents to the NFL.

Fresh on the heels of Anthony Stubbs signing with the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve picked up former Mustangs star defensive end Tuzar Skipper as an unrestricted free agent.

Skipper played two years for Monroe College before making his way to the University of Toledo. During his time as a Mustang in 2014 and 2015, Skipper appeared in 13 games, racking up 46 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He tacked on a blocked kick, forced fumble, and a safety to pad his stat sheet.

During both of his seasons at Monroe, Skipper was named to the all-Northeast Football Conference second team.

Skipper built on his success at Monroe during his two years playing Division I football at Toldeo, making the all-Mid-American Conference third team last year. Skipper led his team - and was fifth in the conference - with 8.5 sacks in 2018.

During his three seasons as a member of the Rockets - including an injury-shortened redshirt year in 2017 - Skipper played in 29 games, totaling 90 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. He blocked a kick during his tenure in Toledo, forced three fumbles and recovered two, including one in the end zone for a touchdown against Ball State.

