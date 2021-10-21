Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'High Probability' Human Remains Found Are Brian Laundrie's, Family Attorney Tells Daily Voice
Sports

New York High School Athletes Can Now Profit Off Name, Image, Likeness

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
High school athletes in New York can now profit off their name, image, and likeness.
High school athletes in New York can now profit off their name, image, and likeness. Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikiImages

High school student-athletes in New York who make a name for themselves can now profit off it.

At its quarterly Executive Committee meeting, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced that it has revised its rule regarding amateur athletes statewide, and that student-athletes can now profit off their name, image, or likeness.

The move comes after an NCAA ruling over the summer allowing college athletes to similarly cash in.

NYSPHSAA said that student-athletes can “participate in commercial endorsements provided  there is no school team, school, section or NYSPHSAA affiliation.”

Under the new rule, student-athletes who are able to secure endorsements cannot appear in their school uniform in any endorsement, and logos of select schools, sections, or NYSPHSAA can be a part of any ad.

Any student-athlete who violates the mandates set forth by NYSPHSAA can have their amateur status forfeited. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.