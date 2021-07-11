NBA's Donovan Mitchell Who Played In Hudson Valley Unveils New Courts

NBA star Donovan Mitchell paid a visit to his former home of Westchester County to celebrate the unveiling of refurbished basketball courts.

Mitchell, a prep standout in Connecticut who plays for the Utah Jazz, attended a ribbon-cutting at The Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, where his grandmother worked, said ESPN writer Nick DePaula.

DePaula tweeted that the family made the donation as part of Mitchell's DON 3 shoe launch with Adidas.

Mitchell attended Canterbury School in New Milford, in Litchfield County, Connecticut, and Greenwich Country Day School in Fairfield County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.