More Than 1,000 From Region To Compete In Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational

More than 1,000 cheerleaders from Westchester and surrounding counties will be participating in the annual Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, Jan 23.

The event will take place at the Westchester County Center in White Plains (198 Central Avenue). Participants will be judged based on various aspects of their routines, from jumps to pyramids, partner stunts, choreography, timing, difficulty and more.

“It’s been said that with football you get four downs, in baseball you get three strikes, but in cheerleading, you have to get it right the first time,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Those breath-holding, adrenaline-pumping moments make the cheerleading competition exciting and fun.”

The competition begins at 5:30 p.m. on both nights. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for students with school I.D. and children under 12. Parking also costs $10 per vehicle.

This event is sponsored by Westchester County Parks, the Westchester Parks Foundation and the Westchester County Cheerleading Association.

For more information, click here or call the Westchester County Center at (914) 995-4050.

