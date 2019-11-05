Contact Us
Breaking News: Hiker From Thiells Suffers Head Trauma After Falling Off Cliff
Sports

Mike's Off: Francesa Plans Another December Departure From WFAN

Zak Failla
Mike Francesa is planning another exit from WFAN
Mike Francesa is planning another exit from WFAN Photo Credit: File

Will he stay or will he go?

Drivetime radio in New York is going to see an overhaul, as sports talk radio legend Mike Francesa has announced his retirement from sports-talk radio station WFAN for the second time.

Francesa told reporters that he is leaving the afternoon time slot he reclaimed following his temporary retirement in December 2017. This time, he reportedly plans to exit WFAN in December and is expected to have a role with radio.com.

According to the reports, Francesa may still have a limited role with WFAN, though more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Francesa famously took a retirement tour with WFAN in 2017, before unexpectedly returning just months later in April 2018. He’s been a fixture at the station since shortly after its launch in 1987 and is best known for being part of “Mike and the Mad Dog” from 1989 to 2008 until his partner, Chris Russo, set sail for Sirius.

It is unclear who will fill Francesa’s afternoon slot on WFAN. When he initially retired, he was replaced by Maggie Gray, Chris Carlin, and former New York Jet Bart Scott. That show was shifted to an earlier timeslot, though Carlin has since left the station after being suddenly ousted.

It is unclear when Francesa’s last day will be.

Francesa is a Long Island native and longtime resident of Manhasset.

