Hudson Valley Native Mandy Rose Released From WWE Over Risqué Photos, Report Says

WWE star Mandy Rose, a native of Northern Westchester, has been let go after sharing sexually suggestive photos of herself, a report from the New York Post said.

Rose, age 32, who grew up in Yorktown, joined the WWE in 2015 and had been named the champion of the WWE's developmental brand, NXT, for more than 400 days before losing her title on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after losing to Roxanne Perez, according to the news outlet.

On the same day, she was also released from the organization for posting photos of herself in the shower with her fiance on her FanTime page, a website similar to OnlyFans where users can subscribe and pay monthly fees to see exclusive content from those they follow, the New York Post reported.

The WWE's decision to release Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomano, may result from the organization wanting to make sure that all outside business ventures by performers are approved by them first, according to the outlet.

"It is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved," WWE officials said in a statement in September 2020, around the time when another performer, Zelina Vega, was released for starting an OnlyFans account.

In addition to being raised in an Italian-American family in Yorktown, Rose also attended Yorktown High School and participated in basketball, softball, lacrosse, gymnastics, and dance, she said in an interview with the WWE.

Rose also graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, where she studied speech-language pathology, she said in the same interview.

