Haverstraw Bay Classic At Cortlandt Country Club Features $10K In Prizes

The Haverstraw Bay Classic at Cortlandt Country Club will feature more than $10,000 in prizes, officials say.

The multi-day fishing tournament event will kick off with a party Thursday, May 2 and run through Sunday, May 5. Fishing begins at 5 a.m. Friday, May 3.

This year, slot fish, catfish, small boats and additional combined weight classes will be added and scored competitively. After five successful tournaments, the event will be expanding the entry opportunities for those who wish to compete at higher levels.

Door prizes for Thursday night and Sunday were donated by sponsors and are said to total more than $10,000 for the second consecutive year. Specific prize packages will be announced at the tournament party.

This year is the fifth year anniversary of the event, and officials say the tournament committee, judging panel and event volunteers now total more than 30 people.

For more information, visit the Boating on the Hudson Facebook page .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.