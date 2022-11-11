Former Yale Head Coach Sentenced In College Admissions Case

A former Yale University women's soccer coach was sentenced for accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of students to Yale as purported athletic recruits.

New Haven County resident Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, age 54, of Madison, was sentenced to five months in prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He was also ordered to pay a $19,000 fine and forfeiture of $557,774, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said Meredith pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud and one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in March of 2019.

Beginning in April 2015, Meredith conspired with William "Rick" Singer to falsely report that the children of Singer's clients were soccer recruits in exchange for bribes, the report said.

Meredith accepted a total of $860,000 from Singer between 2015 and 2018 in exchange for claiming to recruit the children for the soccer team or attempting to facilitate their admission to Yale by other means, the US Attorney's Office said.

He also accepted a bribe of about $450,000 directly from a parent in exchange for saying his daughter was a soccer recruit in order to help secure her admission to the university, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office said Singer also pleaded guilty, and he is awaiting sentencing.

