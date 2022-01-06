Former NY Mets GM Found Not Guilty Of Drinking, Driving In Area

He’s safe!

Former New York Mets General Manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of driving while intoxicated and other charges following his arrest in Westchester last summer.

Scott, age 44, was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he was busted at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021, in White Plains, allegedly after attending a Fairfield County fundraiser at Mets owner Steve Cohen's Greenwich home.

A judge ordered Scott to pay a pair of parking tickets worth $100 each with an $88 surcharge.

Scott was originally scheduled to be sentenced in December, but the ruling was pushed due to the former GM testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am thankful for today's verdict," Scott said in a statement through his lawyer. "Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on (Aug.) 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest. ... Professionally, I'm grateful to Sandy Alderson for the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Mets and wish my former teammates nothing but the best going forward."

It was alleged that at the time he was approached by officers on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains, Scott was asleep at the wheel, and when he was stirred, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer before failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Following his August arrest, Scott was charged with driving while intoxicated, stopping on a highway and disobeying a traffic control device. A fourth charge, failing to disclose a change of address to the Department of Motor Vehicles within the proper timeframe, was previously dismissed.

“We’re very relieved and gratified of this decision,” Scott’s lawyer Bruce Bendish stated. “We were very confident the ultimate facts would show he was not intoxicated and not impaired.”

Scott had replaced former Mets GM Jared Porter, who was fired in January 2021 after he admitted sending unsolicited, explicit text messages to a female reporter when he worked for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

