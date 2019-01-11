Former Nanuet Standout Colin Kelly Signs With Rockland Boulders

A former Nanuet High School star baseball players is going pro in Rockland County.

Right-hander Colin Kelly, a 2011 graduate of Nanuet High School, who made a name for himself during four years at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. will live out his dream after signing to play pro ball with the Rockland Boulders in the Frontier League.

Kelly starred on the mount during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons before he missed the entire 2015 season with an injury. Kelly redshirted, came back the following year and finished his collegiate career with a 16-10 record and one save, showing his versatility by acting as both starter and reliever.

Now 26 years old, Kelly has pitched for several professional baseball teams, including the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League, before heading home to play for the Boulders.

“There are so many great baseball fans in Rockland County and I look forward to playing in front of them,” Kelly said. “I have not played a game in the local area since high school and I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to play in front of my family and friends.

“The Can-Am/Frontier League merger is a great chance for the Boulders’ fans to see more of the high-quality teams and players at the Independent League level.”

