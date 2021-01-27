Ex-Hudson Valley HS Standout Takes Over As Fordham Head Basketball Coach

A former Hudson Valley high school basketball standout has been chosen to take over as interim head coach of the Fordham University men's program.

Associate head coach Michael DePaoli, a three-time all-State selection while playing at North Salem High School, has been chosen to take over for Jeff Neubauer, who was fired midway through the season after a 1-7 start.

The university said it is launching a national search to find a permanent head coach.

"Fordham Athletics appreciates Coach Neubauer and his commitment and leadership to our men's basketball program over the past six seasons," Fordham’s interim Director of Athletics Ed Kull said. "We are grateful for Jeff's hard work and dedication, and thank him for his service to Fordham. We wish him and his family the best in the future.”

DePaoli has been with Fordham for 11 years, including six as an assistant coach and separate stints as the University’s Director of Basketball Operations, where he oversaw the entire program.

During his time at Rose Hill, DePaoli has been tasked with working with perimeter players, including former Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year Eric Paschall, and Branden Frazier, who finished in the top 10 on the Fordham career scoring, assists, and three-pointers lists.

Besides his coaching duties, DePaoli oversees Fordham basketball’s community outreach programs, including its involvement with “Team Impact,” which helps ill children experience college athletics.

DePaoli also oversees “Stay in it to win It,” which is designed to help inner-city children stay in school.

Off the court, DePaoli also sits on the Westchester County Con-Ed Committee and assists with the Katie McBride Foundation, a charity that works to raise funds and awareness of the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island and the family support services it provides.

Before heading to Fordham, DePaoli also was an assistant coach at Hofstra and Pace University.

After scoring 1,767 during his career in North Salem, DePaoli went on to the College of Saint Rose in Albany, where he was a four-year letter winner and helped the Golden Knights qualify for two Division-II Tournaments.

