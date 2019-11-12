Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-11-12

Sports

DiRienzo Resigns As New Rochelle HS Football Coach, Teacher After Reassignment, Investigation

Zak Failla
Embattled New Rochelle head football coach Lou DiRienzo has resigned after being reassigned from his position.
Longtime New Rochelle High School football coach and teacher Lou DiRienzo will resign at the end of the year after being “reassigned” by the district amid an incident that happened this fall on campus and an unrelated police investigation dating back decades ago.

New Rochelle school officials removed DiRienzo from the district and team on Wednesday, Nov. 13 as the varsity team made its run to win the state championship at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Following meetings with the Board of Education and Superintendent Laura Feijoo, it was determined that DiRienzo would not be on the sideline for the Huguenots’ championship game, and he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that he would be resigning from the school district.

“After much thought, I have decided to resign from my positions as head football coach and teacher at New Rochelle High School," DiRienzo said in a statement. "I am proud of my students’ and teams’ accomplishments on and off the football field these past 28 years. I will always be rooting for the Huguenots and the New Rochelle community. I thank the community for its support over the years.”

Few details were initially provided by school officials after the reassignment, though there were reports Dirienzo did not go through the proper protocol when he helped a student in distress, who is also a relative, leave campus, leading to the reassignment.

It was later revealed that DiRienzo was under investigation in Yonkers regarding a complaint that allegedly occurred in the late 1980s involving a student.

“After 28 years of service to the New Rochelle City School District, its students, and student-athletes," the New Rochelle School District said in a statement. "Coach Louis DiRienzo has decided to resign from his position effective Dec. 31, 2019. The Board thanks Coach DiRienzo for his years of dedicated service to the community and wishes him well in all of his future endeavors,”

