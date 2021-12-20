COVID-19: Two Brooklyn Nets Games Postponed With 10 Players Placed In Safety Protocol

Kyrie Irving is now unofficially the least of the Brooklyn Nets’ COVID-19 concerns.

With nearly a dozen players placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the league announced that the Nets’ games on Sunday, Dec. 19 against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday, Dec. 21 against the Washington Wizards were to be postponed.

Currently, the Nets have 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols, including their “big three” stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Irving, who has declined to get vaccinated and was kept off the team until last week.

The move comes after the NBA was forced to postpone several other games due to players entering the COVID-19 safety protocol.

In total, the NBA has postponed seven games this season, with more potentially on the horizon.

The team said that any tickets held for those games will automatically be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced once they have been finalized.

Other games that could be impacted include the Thursday, Dec. 24 game at the Portland Trail Blazers and the Nets’ scheduled Christmas game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

