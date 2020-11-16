Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Sports

COVID-19: Syracuse University Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive, Team Pauses

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim
Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim Photo Credit: Syracuse University Athletics via YouTube

Syracuse University has pressed pause on getting ready for the upcoming men's basketball season after legendary coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced on Sunday, Nov. 15 that Boeheim, 75, had a positive case confirmed, though he has yet to experience any symptoms and has already entered quarantine.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week,” the longtime coach said. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” he continued. “Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”

Syracuse also announced Sunday it was pausing men's basketball activities following the positive tests for Boeheim and one other member of the program.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program," Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach's positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program.

Wildhack said that over the next week, all members of the men’s basketball program will be tested again, multiple times.

“As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities,” he added. “We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus.”

Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse’s program since 1976, winning a national championship in 2003 on the shoulders of Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame two years later in 2005. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.