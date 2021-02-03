Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Cancels Spring HS Sports Championships

There will be no high school sports spring championships this year in New York as the state contends with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3 that there will be no championships following the resumption of “high-risk” sports this week.

“After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors, and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships,” the organization posted on social media.

Spring sports include lacrosse, baseball, softball, track and field, and wrestling. Football, volleyball and competitive cheer were previously moved from the fall to the spring, and those championships have also been canceled.

The state had previously canceled championship games for both the winter and fall seasons of the current school year due to the pandemic.

“Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year.” 

