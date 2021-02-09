Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Sports

COVID-19: NCAA Division III Cancels Winter Championships

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There will be no winter championships for NCAA Division III sports.
There will be no winter championships for NCAA Division III sports. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There will be no winter championships for Division III student-athletes as the NCAA called off tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing low participation numbers among member schools, the NCAA Division III announced that winter championships are canceled this year as the country combats the spread of COVID-19.

The Division III Administrative Committee approved the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter championships last week as it continues monitoring winter sports participation at schools.

Sports impacted by the cancelation of winter championships include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling.

The Championships Committee determined participation numbers in all nine winter sports are “well below the established threshold to provide a national championships experience.”

The established thresholds are 60 percent for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and 70 percent for men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.

 “Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships,” Fayneese Miller, the chair of the President's Council said in a statement. "While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sports practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so,” Miller added. “However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship.

“We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.