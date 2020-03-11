COVID-19: NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As college basketball's March Madness, Major League Baseball's Opening Day and the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League playoff approach, the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is now having a major effect on American sports.

In a shocking development, the NBA has suspended the regular season until further notice.

The announcement came shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night, March 11.

On Monday, March 9, the NBA instituted a policy banning non-essential personnel from locker rooms.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s NCAA "March Madness" basketball tournaments will be played without fans.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a "global pandemic" earlier in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

