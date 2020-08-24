Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: 'Lower Risk' NY HS Sports Can Practice, Play Within Region Only, Cuomo Announces

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Low-risk sports can begin play next month. Photo Credit: Flavia Tomasello Tsialas/Facebook
Low-risk sports have been given the green light to continue practicing and playing. Photo Credit: ny.gov
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered guidance about how youth sports can operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Higher risk sports can continue to practice but have not been authorized to play. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York high school sports deemed as “low risk” have been given the green light to begin play next month, though higher-risk sports with full physical contact may only continue to practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that lower-risk sports such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, and swimming in all regions may continue to practice and start play beginning on Monday, Sept. 21.

However, when games begin, Cuomo said that there will be no travel practice or play permitted outside of a school’s region until at least Monday, Oct. 19, and all Health Department mandates must be followed.

Cuomo added that higher-risk sports with full physical contact such as tackle football, wrestling, rugby, and ice hockey may continue their practice and conditioning programs, but are not currently authorized to play contests.

“Youth sports is something we’re going through,” he said. “With schools coming back, we’re going to take a period to gauge what happens and go from there (on Sept. 21). We’re doing it in phases to see what the effect is.

“Schools opening, in general, is a question mark … even the fall is a question mark,” Cuomo continued. “We have some experts suggesting a second wave could be coming, so phasing it will allow us to watch (the numbers) and see where we stand.” 

