COVID-19: Former Two-Time College Lacrosse All-American Off Ventilator, Slowly Making Comeback

A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient who played collegiate lacrosse in New England and whose mother's quest to get him an experimental drug went viral is off a ventilator, part-time -- and able to sip water, according to family friends.

Jack Allard of Metuchen, New Jersey, a former two-time All-American at Bates College in Maine who turned 26 this month, was airlifted to an intensive care unit at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania three weeks ago.

In an earlier interview with Daily Voice , Jack's mother, Genny Allard of Ridgewood, New Jersey, said she hopes doctors will treat her son with remdesivir, a drug currently in worldwide clinical trials amid claims by patients that it can alleviate severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Jack's story has touched many who contacted Daily Voice seeking updates on his progress.

Jack Allard, far right, with his father Andy, sister Katie and mother Genny. Courtesy of Allard family

Her son remained stable on a ventilator after a medical chopper flew him to the UPenn hospital on March 24 , Allard said.

Prior to his hospitalization on March 16, Jack was in excellent health with no underlying medical conditions, according to his mother, who teaches at Bergen County Technical High School.

He fell ill on March 13 after returning home from his equities analyst job with Bank of America in Manhattan, then admitted to JFK Hospital in Edison after his symptoms quickly worsened, she said.

A lab misplaced Jack's initial COVID-19 test, so the 2012 Ridgewood (NJ) High School graduate had to be re-swabbed, she said.

"My son is deteriorating," Genny Allard at that time told Daily Voice in her first interview . "He's in regulatory limbo."

Reynolds said Jack's family and friends were "cautiously optimistic."

"This story may yet end well," he noted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.