Community Welcomes Home Hudson Valley Olympic Gold Medalist

Members of an Orange County community gathered to welcome home a local Olympic gold medalist as she returned from the Tokyo Games.

Stefanie Dolson was welcomed back by members of the Greenville community and State Police officers, New York State Police said on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

State Police from Troop F joined the Greenville Community (Orange County) in welcoming back home Olympic Gold Medalist... Posted by New York State Police on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Dolson is a graduate of Minisink High School. The 29-year-old played center for the Team USA basketball team. She won the gold medal in Women's 3x3 basketball at the Summer Olympics.

She also plays for the Chicago Sky in the Women's National Basketball Association.

