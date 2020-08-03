Basketball Tournament Featuring Westchester Rivals Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

A major postseason high school basketball tournament has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The four quarterfinal games in the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Tournament won't be played as scheduled on Sunday, March 8 because the host site, Fordham University, canceled most on-campus events, starting on Sunday.

A pair of Westchester County rivals -- White Plains-based Archbishop Stepinac and Iona Prep, located in New Rochelle -- were scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. The first game of the tournament had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The games had been scheduled for Fordham's Rose Hill gymnasium.

There has been no announcement when, or if, the tournament will be rescheduled.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now 89 confirmed cases in the state, with 70 in Westchester.

Cuomo said all the Westchester cases are believed to be linked to the first case in the county, that of a 50-year-old lawyer who lives in New Rochelle.

"Westchester is an obvious problem for us," Cuomo said. "They talk about the contagion being in clusters and clusters tend to infect more and more people."

Cuomo said he spoke to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, Congresswoman Nita Lowey and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins about possibly extending quarantine periods.

Special attention is being devoted to nursing homes and senior care facilities in the county, Cuomo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.