Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Five Men Nabbed In Area Prostitution Bust, State Police Say
Sports

Basketball Tournament Featuring Westchester Rivals Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Fordham University
Fordham University Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A major postseason high school basketball tournament has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The four quarterfinal games in the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Tournament won't be played as scheduled on Sunday, March 8 because the host site, Fordham University, canceled most on-campus events, starting on Sunday.

A pair of Westchester County rivals -- White Plains-based Archbishop Stepinac and Iona Prep, located in New Rochelle -- were scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. The first game of the tournament had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The games had been scheduled for Fordham's Rose Hill gymnasium.

There has been no announcement when, or if, the tournament will be rescheduled.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now 89 confirmed cases in the state, with 70 in Westchester.

Cuomo said all the Westchester cases are believed to be linked to the first case in the county, that of a 50-year-old lawyer who lives in New Rochelle.

"Westchester is an obvious problem for us," Cuomo said. "They talk about the contagion being in clusters and clusters tend to infect more and more people."

Cuomo said he spoke to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, Congresswoman Nita Lowey and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins about possibly extending quarantine periods.

Special attention is being devoted to nursing homes and senior care facilities in the county, Cuomo said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.