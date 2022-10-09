Area School District Pauses Home Competitions After HS Football Post-Game Shooting

A school district in the Hudson Valley paused home athletic competitions following a shooting that injured three people after a high school football game.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District temporarily paused all athletic competitions located at district or local municipality-sponsored locations, Newburgh Schools Athletic Director Howard Harrison announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The school district said home games for the NFA Goldbacks will resume on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The news comes after a shooting that happened at the Newburgh Free Academy at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

Police reported that a fight broke out in the north parking lot following a game against Warwick Valley High School.

A 43-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, authorities said.

Harrison said the pause on athletic home games was used to conduct an in-depth review of the shooting, learn how safety can be improved in the future, and give authorities more time to investigate the incident.

"We know the temporary pause was comforting to some of our families and frustrating for others," the school district said. "We continue to work with local law enforcement to identify the individual(s) responsible for the devastating incident that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The district has also reviewed our approach to hosting events and will be implementing updated protocols for events."

The Warwick Valley High School previously announced that it is barring its student-athletes from playing in Newburgh.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.