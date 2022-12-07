Aaron Judge Signs 9-Year, $360M Contract To Stay With Yankees

Just months after breaking the American League single-season home-run record, star outfielder Aaron Judge has signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

If you're scoring at home, that's $40 million per season, the second-largest contract in Major League Baseball history.

The 30-year-old Judge hit 62 home runs this past season, breaking the league record of 61 established by Roger Maris in 1961.

There had been speculation that Judge, a California native, might sign with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, or San Diego Padres.

The AL Most Valuable Player this past season, Judge batted .311 with a league-leading 131 runs batted in as the Yankees advanced to the American League championship series, where they fell to the Houston Astros.

The 6-foot-7 Judge has been rewarded in a big way for passing up on a $213 million, seven-year contract offer the Yankees made to him before the start of the 2022 season.

The largest MLB contract ever -- $426,500,000 for 12 years -- was signed in 2019 by center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

The news that Judge re-signed with the Yankees was first reported by the MLB Network. The Athletic first reported terms of the agreement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.