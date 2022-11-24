2 Members Of USA World Cup Team Have Hudson Valley Ties

Five players with ties to New York are members of the USA men's national team in soccer's World Cup in Qatar.

One of them, a 19-year-old New York native, is the youngest player to ever start for the USA team.

Born to a Ghanaian mother in the Bronx, Yunus Musah, a midfielder, grew up in Italy before moving again with his family to London, England in 2012, according to his bio on the USA Soccer website.

Another midfielder on the team is also a native New York, from the Hudson Valley: Tyler Adams from Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County.

Forward Giovanni "Gio" Reyna, age 20, grew up in Bedford in Northern Westchester County.

Another forward, Brooklyn born Tim Weah, is from Rosedale, Queens.

Defender Joe Scally is from Long Island in Lake Grove in Suffolk County.

Team USA, which tied Wales 1-1 in its World Cup opener, will next play in the team's match against England on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

