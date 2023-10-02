Speeding Driver Takes Police On Pursuit In Hudson Valley, Receives 28 Tickets

The incident took place in Orange County in Goshen on Route 17 webound around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, a trooper spotted a 20212 Mazada 3 speeding on Route 17 westbound in Goshen and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver, later identified as Justin Cedeno, age 20, of Plainfield, New Jersey, attempted to elude the trooper. About 30 minutes later he was spotted on Fletcher Street where a the pursuit continued onto Cheechunk Road, and 6 1/2 Station Road in the town of Goshen.

The vehicle became disabled when it left the roadway and struck a railroad tie, totaling his vehicle, Nevel said.

Cedeno told the trooper he fled because he thought his license was suspended. A check of his license revealed that it was not suspended.

He was charged with reckless driving and fleeing an officer and issued 28 tickets.

