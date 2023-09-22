Son Slices Hudson Valley Mother's Throat Trying To Kill Her, Police Say

The attack took place in Ulster County in Ellenville around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 on Roslyn Street.

According to Capt. Daniel Waage of the Ellenville Police, police responded to the home on a report of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from serious knife wounds to the neck, Waage said.

The woman was rendered first aid and transported to Westchester County Medical Center where she is currently being treated, police said.

The woman's son, Jordan Cutler, age 35, of Ellenville, was found outside the home while police were on the scene, Waage said. He surrendered peacefully and was placed into custody.

An investigation found that Cutler placed his mother in a choke hold attempting to render her unconscious, police said.

When this failed, he stood a knife and sliced her around the neck in an attempt to cause her death, Waage said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Cutler was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Strangulation

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ellenville Police were assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police.

