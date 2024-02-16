Snowfall Forecast Map For New Winter Storm: These Areas Expected To See Most Accumulation

The timing for the system is overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17.

The highest likelihood for snow is between about 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.

In a brand-new forecast map released by the National Weather Service on Friday morning and shown above, areas in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see the most snowfall, with more than 2 inches expected in parts of Nassau County, Queens, and Northern New Jersey.

Parts of Westchester, Fairfield, Rockland, and Orange counties (shown in Columbia blue) and the rest of Long Island could get around 1.5 inches of accumulation.

Elsewhere, about an inch or less is forecast (areas shaded in sky blue).

"Snow accumulations of an inch or two could cause slippery conditions late tonight into Saturday morning," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

After another system moved through overnight into Friday morning, skies have quickly become clear on what will be a breezy day with strong winds between around 10 and 25 miles per hour and strong gusts of around 30 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 45 mph in parts of the Northeast.

The high temperature will generally be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

The timing for snowfall from the second system is overnight Friday into around 2 p.m. Saturday for most of the region and from around daybreak until nightfall on Saturday in areas farthest east.

It's still uncertain if the storm will be strong enough to produce accumulating snowfall, but current projections are calling for no more than a trace to an inch or so.

After the system pushes through, there will be gradual clearing on Saturday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

