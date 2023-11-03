SNL Alum Pete Davidson Will Perform In Hudson Valley

New York's own Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live alum, is bringing his stand-up show to Westchester County with a newly added stop in Tarrytown on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The show will take place at Tarrytown Music Hall and is set to start at 7 p.m.

Davidson, age 29, who was born in Staten Island, has been in the biz since 2013, cracking jokes until he became one of the youngest people ever to join the “Saturday Night Live” cast in 2014 at age 20.

After eight years on SNL, he left the sketch-comedy giant in 2022 to pursue other opportunities.

In addition to touring with fellow SNL alum John Mulaney, he released his own comedy special on Netflix and starred in the 2020 movie “The King of Staten Island,” a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama he co-wrote.

Davidson has multiple other acting credits under his belt, including “Fast X” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

He currently stars in the new Peacock show “Bupkis,” for which he also serves as the creator, executive producer, and writer.

The added show follows his Monday, Nov. 6 Long Island shows and a night of shows in Albany the week prior.

Tickets can be purchased through the Tarrytown Music Hall website here.

