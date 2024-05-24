Shuttle Service For New Tappan Zee Bridge Path To Resume Between Rockland, Westchester

The Hudson Link free weekend shuttle bus for the shared-use path on the new Tappan Zee Bridge will restart service on Saturday, May 25, and continue each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 27, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, May 24.

The buses will run every 20 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and allow easy access to both sides of the path, which countless pedestrians and cyclists use. Stops along the buses' route are:

The path's Rockland County landing in South Nyack at 1200 Route 9W;

The Palisades Center Lot J;

The path's Westchester County landing in Tarrytown at 333 South Broadway;

The Tarrytown Train Station.

All buses will include bike racks that can fit three adult-sized bicycles as well as accessibility features.

The service is meant to make it easier for people to use the shared-use path, which is one of the longest in the country and is located on the northern side of the bridge's westbound span.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

Those who make the trek across the Hudson River using the path can eat food, use restrooms, and enjoy other amenities at the Westchester and Rockland landings. Parking lots at the landings have a four-hour time limit and can quickly fill on weekends.

More information about the path can be viewed by clicking here.

