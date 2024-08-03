Shark Sighting Keeps Swimmers Out Of Water At Several NY Beaches

The sighting was reported on Long Island at Nickerson Beach in Nassau County.

As a precaution, the town of Hempstead also closed Lido Beach and Malibu Beach for swimmers for a brief period early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3.

Officials said the shark was spotted about 75 feet from the shore.

Swimming resumed at the three beaches a short time after the sighting.

The Town of Hempstead issued a statement stating, "Our highly skilled lifeguards are on alert and will continue to monitor the waters closely to ensure your safety."

