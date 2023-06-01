Sexual Predator Sting: Attorney Nabbed After Arranging To Meet Girl In Rockland, DA Says

Long Island resident Daniel Waxman, age 55, was arrested on Wednesday, May 31 after authorities say he arrived in Rockland County to meet with whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

From Monday, May 22 up until Wednesday, an undercover investigator from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office posing as a minor engaged in a series of text conversations with Waxman, Rockland DA Thomas E. Walsh said.

The undercover investigator advised Waxman on multiple occasions that she was a 14-year-old girl, and Waman's texts to the undercover investigator "became increasingly more sexual, culminating in his arranging to meet the minor to engage in sexual conduct," Walsh stated.

Waxman has been charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a Class E felony.

He was taken into custody in the town of Ramapo. His place of residence on Long Island has not yet been released.

"The exploitation of children is an abhorrent act, one that will not be tolerated in Rockland County," Walsh said. "My office is committed to protecting these vulnerable victims and ensuring that those who exploit them will face the full force of the law.

"Let me be very clear, if you prey on innocent children in Rockland County, we will track you down and bring you to justice.”

Waxman appeared in Town of Ramapo Justice Court on Wednesday, May 31, for arraignment with a return court date of Tuesday, June 6.

Bail was set at $150,000 cash and $250,000 bond.

Waxman had to surrender his passports and must refrain from communication by electronic means with minors.

The Ramapo Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nassau County Police Department assisted in the investigation.

