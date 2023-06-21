Sexual Comments To Child: Man From Hudson Valley Charged

Ulster County resident Daryl C. Scheringer, age 73, of Wawarsing, was charged on Saturday, June 17 in the town of Napanoch.

Scheringer was arrested after New York State Police responded to a home on Nappy Lane for a report of a verbal dispute, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation revealed that Scheringer was involved in a verbal altercation with someone after they discovered that he contacted an 11-year-old child and made inappropriate sexual comments to the child during a video call, Nevel said.

Scheringer was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Wawarsing Court on Friday, June 23.

