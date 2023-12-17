Sex Offender From Region Nabbed For Failing To Register, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Pedro Correa, age 57, of the village of Liberty was charged on Monday, Dec. 11, during a routine check of sex offenders in the area.

Village of Liberty Police Chief Steven D'Agata said under the law all individuals designated as sex offenders as a result of a criminal conviction for a sex offense are required to register their physical address and certain internet accounts and identifiers.

During the visit by officers to Correa's home, police found he had failed to register and developed information that led to believe that he had internet accounts and identifiers he had not reported, D'Agata said.

An investigation resulted in charging Correa with failure to register and verify, a felony.

Correa was taken into custody without incident and was arraigned in the town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

"If you are a registered sex offender and choose to reside in the Village of Liberty, your legal requirements to register will be closely monitored," said D’Agata. "Failure to meet those legal requirements will result in your investigation, arrest, and prosecution.”

