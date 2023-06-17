Sex Crimes Against Child: Accused Orange County Man Charged With 3 Felonies

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit (CAU) in Orange County announces the arrest of Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas, age 29, from the town of Woodbury on Friday evening, June 16.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services after receiving an allegation of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

On Thursday, June 15, Martinez Rojas was arrested in Woodbury and arraigned before the City of Middletown Court on one count each of the following charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony,

Criminal sexual act, a Class D felony,

Rape in the second degree, a Class D felony,

Endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Martinez Rojas was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.