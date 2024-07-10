Severe Storms, Possible Tornadoes Fueled By Beryl's Remnants To Hit Northeast: Timing, Track

Beryl, which made landfall along the Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, July 8, will move into upstate New York and northern New England on Wednesday, July 10, starting late in the afternoon and continuing overnight.

The most severe storms on Wednesday are expected in areas marked in orange and yellow in the image above, mainly farther north and west of the I-95 corridor.

In those areas farther inland, storms will also be capable of producing damaging winds, in addition to the heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday with high temperatures generally in the upper 80s and heat index values as high as the upper 90s.

As the storms approach, it will become breezy, with wind out of the south at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, July 11, will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s.

New rounds of showers and storms are possible from mid-afternoon into the early evening. Storms will be more likely in areas farther south on Thursday.

It will become partly sunny on Friday, July 12, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Showers are likely in the afternoon, with widespread, scattered thunderstorms expected late in the afternoon and again at night.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, July 13, with a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and a window of showers and storms again from the afternoon into the evening.

The second half of the weekend will be dry, with sunny skies on Sunday, July 14, and a high temperature in the low 90s.

